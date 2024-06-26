Nutrition International Delegation Visits PFA
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM
A delegation of Nutrition International visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters and called on Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid at his office
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Nutrition International visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters and called on Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid at his office.
The delegation was led by Kristin Hall, Global Portfolio Director, Large Scale Food Fortification.
The PFA DG said that it is very important to include essential vitamins and minerals in daily food. He asserted that food fortification is the need of the hour and legislation in this regard should be mandatory. He said that all the necessary vitamins should be added in flour, wheat flour, semolina, oil, ghee, salt and pulses. He said that we have to aware the public about a healthy diet because most people do not know what quantity and quality of food they should eat on a daily basis.
Muhammad Asim said that the Nutrition Wing of PFA has been working on numerous projects focusing on human and food nutrition besides checking the food points across Punjab. According to the order and vision of Chief Minister Punjab, people are being made aware of nutritious food, he added.
Kristin Hall, Global Portfolio Director, Large Scale Food Fortification said that the Punjab Food Authority has a prominent status among the agencies working for maintaining food quality in the province.
Recent Stories
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development
Two held for hatred wall chalking
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change
Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings
Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK
Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’
Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held for hatred wall chalking21 seconds ago
-
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change4 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts5 minutes ago
-
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings5 minutes ago
-
Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment29 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits Tarbela dam site29 minutes ago
-
Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’15 minutes ago
-
Cash, jewellery looted at gun point39 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 20 properties over non-payments of commercialisation fee39 minutes ago