Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Nutrition International visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters and called on Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid at his office.

The delegation was led by Kristin Hall, Global Portfolio Director, Large Scale Food Fortification.

The PFA DG said that it is very important to include essential vitamins and minerals in daily food. He asserted that food fortification is the need of the hour and legislation in this regard should be mandatory. He said that all the necessary vitamins should be added in flour, wheat flour, semolina, oil, ghee, salt and pulses. He said that we have to aware the public about a healthy diet because most people do not know what quantity and quality of food they should eat on a daily basis.

Muhammad Asim said that the Nutrition Wing of PFA has been working on numerous projects focusing on human and food nutrition besides checking the food points across Punjab. According to the order and vision of Chief Minister Punjab, people are being made aware of nutritious food, he added.

Kristin Hall, Global Portfolio Director, Large Scale Food Fortification said that the Punjab Food Authority has a prominent status among the agencies working for maintaining food quality in the province.