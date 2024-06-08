Nutrition International, Health Deptt hold meeting for policy dialogue

Nutrition International and Dept of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) jointly organised the KP Provincial Consultation meeting for National Policy Dialogue and Economic Care for Maternal Nutrition, here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Nutrition International and Dept of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) jointly organised the KP Provincial Consultation meeting for National Policy Dialogue and Economic Care for Maternal Nutrition, here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Health Directorate Nutrition Wing, MNCH Merged Areas, MNCH KP, LHW Program, M&E, DHIS, Academia All UN Organization, MTIs, UNICEF, WFP, WHO, and INGOs working on Nutrition & MCH, senior Gynecologists, and public health associations.

The meeting proved to be effective in mapping maternal nutrition programs in the province and identifying challenges, opportunities and actions needed for effective implementation of the maternal nutrition programs.

Similar consultative sessions will be held in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK and GB.