Nutrition International Provides Vitamin A Analyzing Devices To Food Authority

Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:53 PM

Nutrition International provides vitamin A analyzing devices to Food Authority

Nutrition International working with support of Bill Melinda Gate Fund (BMGF) Wednesday provided two (I-check chroma 3) devices to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) for analysis of Vitamin A in edible oil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Nutrition International working with support of Bill Melinda Gate Fund (BMGF) Wednesday provided two (I-check chroma 3) devices to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) for analysis of Vitamin A in edible oil.

Provincial Program Manager Nutrition International Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah handed over the devices to Director General KP Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan on Wednesday.

The Provincial Program Manager said the devices are the most advanced technology and portable to ensure compliance in the market. These equipments will strengthen the arms of KP Food safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure best quality of edible Oil to common people.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Shahrukh Ali Khan appreciated Nutrition International and Bill Melinda Gate Fund for providing technical support to the Authority in the form of provision of devices.

Director General KP FS&HFA said they are working to further strengthen the technical side of the Authority and for that work on state of the art Food Testing laboratory in Hayatabad, Peshawar is in progress.

He said seven mobile Food testing laboratories will also be soon operational in divisional headquarters. He said the analysis of the samples with more advanced and sophisticated equipments will help the Authority to make informed decisions in curbing the menace of food adulteration in the province and will promote safe and nutritious food culture in the province.

