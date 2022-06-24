UrduPoint.com

Nutrition Int'l Organizes Consultation Meeting With Tribal Distts, Health Deptt

Published June 24, 2022

Nutrition Int'l organizes consultation meeting with tribal distts, health deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Nutrition International with support of Provincial Health Department KP and implementing partner Prime Foundation Friday organized coordination and consultation meeting with government officials of tribal districts and Health Directorate, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Nutrition International presented program progress to District Health Officers of Tribal Districts and Provincial Health Department of period from September 2021 – June 2022. Nutrition International thanked provincial and district health departments for their support in COVID-19 Emergency Response Project for Tribal Districts. Health department officials also acknowledged and appreciated contribution of Nutrition International for their support to health department.

It is worth mentioning here that Nutrition International is implementing its project "Iron Folic Acid Supplementation to address issues of Maternal Anemia in Pakistan" to support and sustain Primary health care services during COVID pandemic and assist provincial health department through provision of support in seven newly merged districts of KP.

The program support includes provision of Iron Folic Acid supplements for 79000 Pregnant women, Safe Delivery Kits for 12300, Personal Protection Equipment, 2400 Maternal Anemia Posters and 900 Sehat Ki Dastak for LHWs. It also includes technical support to healthcare providers and frontline health workers on infection prevention and control and inter-personal counseling skill respectively.

