ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Nutrition International, in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has organized a one-day training session titled “Food Safety and Quality in Edible Oil and its Fortification with Vitamins A&D” at a hotel.

This event is part of Nutrition International’s ongoing initiative to sustain and institutionalize mandatory edible oil fortification across Pakistan, aimed at addressing vitamin A&D deficiencies.

The training session brought together food safety officers from the Punjab Food Authority and milling staff from edible oil mills across Punjab.

Key topics covered included food safety challenges in the edible oil supply chain, the role of fats and oils in human nutrition, regulatory standards for edible oils and fortification, and the responsible use of fats and oils to maximize the benefits of fortification while mitigating potential risks.

During the opening session, Zameer Haider, National Program Manager for Large Scale Food Fortification at Nutrition International, underscored the effectiveness of edible oil fortification as a proven, cost-effective strategy to combat vitamin A&D deficiency in Pakistan.

He emphasized that Nutrition International remains committed to providing training and capacity-building support to all 150 oil mills, as well as to the staff of provincial and regional food authorities across Pakistan.

This support is aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the national edible oil fortification standards set by the government.

Haider also reiterated Nutrition International's commitment to supporting food authorities in enhancing their capacity to implement revised standards for industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFAs), in line with WHO recommendations, on which the work will be rolled out soon.

Dr Abdul Momin, a distinguished expert in Nutrition and Dietetics and the facilitator of the training, engaged participants through lectures and presentations.

He emphasized the importance of fortification, highlighted major food safety issues in the edible oil value chain, and discussed regulatory standards for fats and oils, including those for food safety and fortification.

The closing session was graced by Munir Hussain Chopra, Director of Planning & Coordination at the Punjab Food Authority, as the chief guest.

In his remarks, Chopra thanked Nutrition International for organizing the training and acknowledged the organization's contributions to strengthening the capacity of food regulatory bodies through the provision of training and testing equipment.

He also addressed the issue of Pakistan's high per capita consumption of edible oil and stressed the need to reduce consumption to align with international averages.

Additionally, Chopra highlighted the detrimental health effects of loose/unrefined and substandard edible oils and trans fats, emphasizing the importance of addressing these concerns.

He affirmed the Punjab Food Authority’s commitment to ensuring the safety and fortification of edible oils to reduce malnutrition, and he pledged full support and cooperation with Nutrition International to promote food fortification across the province.