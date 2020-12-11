Nutrition program to be made more affective for ensuring standard diet: ADC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The ongoing Nutrition Program in District Shaheed Benazirabad would be made more effective in order to make possible supply of standard diet to children victim of malnutrition so that they could also become a member of healthy society.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo while chairing a meeting with District Coordination Committee for Nutrition.

Addressing the meeting ADC said that aim of this program is to make healthy malnutrition children of poor families and play their role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that malnutrition is a major issue of children due to which children are easily becoming victims of different diseases.

He said that awareness creation about the balanced diet among parents is necessary.

District Nutrition Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam Malik said that on behalf of Sindh Government Blessing Foundation, PPHI and Sindh Lady Health Workers conducted a survey of children between the age of 6 to 59 months.

According to the survey conducted in different districts of Sindh, he said it was observed that in Sindh 48% children were victims of malnutrition.

He said that the target of 43% was fixed by 2021 in this regard.

He said that Health App is striving with commitment to resolve the issue of malnutrition adding that pregnant women are victims of low diet due to which weak children are born and this requires special attention to resolve the issue.

Dr. Aslam Malik said that malnutrition adversely affects the growth of children and their height is also restricted.

He said that malnutrition issues generally surface in poor and backward areas but these days the issue is also seen in villages and urban areas also.

Dr Malik said that for that purpose much care be adopted for mother and child and young girls, mother and children shall be provided facilities of standard foods so that malnutrition issues shall not come up in future course of time. He said that services of NGOs are also acquired to reach the general public.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari, Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, District Project Manager Shams Jokhio, Sikandar Ali and officials of different departments.