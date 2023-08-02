Nutrition Stabilization Centre inaugurated at Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital

Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shoukat Ali and Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan here Wednesday inaugurated Nutrition Stabilization Centre at Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shoukat Ali and Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan here Wednesday inaugurated Nutrition Stabilization Centre at Moulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital in Peshawar.

The Nutrition Stabilization Centre has been established with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and would play a crucial role in providing specialized treatment to severely acute malnourished children with complications. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the centre has a play area, lactation management room, well-furnished ward to ensure the best possible care for the children.

In an effort to enable effective operations, WHO has generously provided the centre with essential equipment and supplies besides conducting comprehensive training sessions for the service providers on managing children with severe acute malnutrition and associated complications.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Palitha Mahipala handed over essential medicines, equipment, and supplies to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signifying the strong partnership between WHO and the local authorities in their shared mission to combat malnutrition and enhance child healthcare services.

At the initial stage, the Nutrition Stabilization Centre features five well-equipped beds, a dedicated play area for children, a fully functional kitchen, and washrooms.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Shoukat Ali appreciated WHO initiative and dedication in addressing malnutrition-related challenges. He pledged his unwavering commitment to providing top-quality care to malnourished children in the region.

Prior to the inauguration, Dr. Palitha Mahipala also visited the Rescue 1122 centre in Peshawar and donated 15 motorbikes and two mini ambulances.