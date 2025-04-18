Open Menu

Nutrition Week Kicks Off At Wah General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Nutrition week kicks off at Wah General Hospital

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Under the Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition Programme (IRMNCH & NH), the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has inaugurated "Nutrition Week formally at Wah General Hospital.

Under the Mother and Child Health and Nutrition Programme (IRMNCH & NP), the teams will reach children and pregnant women in the door-to-door drive.

The week is observed with the primary objective of promoting awareness about a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet among children, adolescent girls aged 10 to 19, and pregnant women.

As part of this campaign, the lady health workers would conduct door-to-door visits to identify children suffering from malnutrition, anemia, or other health issues, the official sources said.

During the week, the pregnant and lactating women will be provided with nutritional counseling and free iron supplements.

Addressing as chief guest at the inauguration event, former provincial parliamentary Secretary, Umer Farooq has stressed the need to increase awareness with regard to the health of both mothers and children.

He pointed out that the establishment of a nutrition force was one of the priorities of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On this occasion, he directed the staff concerned to work with missionary zeal to achieve the target of a healthy Pakistan.

Farooq emphasized that all lady health supervisors and workers must enhance their performance and remain vigilant in their duties without any negligence.

While briefing the participants, Medical Superintendent Wah General Hospital, Dr. Shazia Ishtiaq, has informed that the core aim of this campaign was to improve child growth and prevent the adverse effects of nutritional deficiencies.

She said that during the week, children under the age of two would be fed vitamins and sachet of multi-minerals would also be provided to the minors, adding pregnant women would be provided iron and folic acid tablets free of cost.

APP/ajq/378

