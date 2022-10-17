Nutritional biochemistry could help control malnutrition: VC UAF

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that nutritional biochemistry could help control malnutrition which was hitting a large population especially women and children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that nutritional biochemistry could help control malnutrition which was hitting a large population especially women and children.

He expressed these views during his address as chief guest at the opening session of the one day symposium on nutritional biochemistry, jointly organised by the Department of Biochemistry and the Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences UAF here on Monday.

He said that agriculture sector should be developed on most modern lines as it was essential to control malnutrition in addition to catering to the food requirements of increasing population.

Executive Member of Pakistan Science academy Islamabad Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani said that nutritional balance was imperative for human health and in this connection the people should adopt normal diet, healthy lifestyle and dietary habits.

Former vice chancellor Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Habib Gaba, Chairman Department of Biochemistry Dr Amir Jamil and Dr Kamran Sharif also addressed the event.