UrduPoint.com

Nutritional Biochemistry Could Help Control Malnutrition: VC UAF

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Nutritional biochemistry could help control malnutrition: VC UAF

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that nutritional biochemistry could help control malnutrition which was hitting a large population especially women and children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that nutritional biochemistry could help control malnutrition which was hitting a large population especially women and children.

He expressed these views during his address as chief guest at the opening session of the one day symposium on nutritional biochemistry, jointly organised by the Department of Biochemistry and the Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences UAF here on Monday.

He said that agriculture sector should be developed on most modern lines as it was essential to control malnutrition in addition to catering to the food requirements of increasing population.

Executive Member of Pakistan Science academy Islamabad Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani said that nutritional balance was imperative for human health and in this connection the people should adopt normal diet, healthy lifestyle and dietary habits.

Former vice chancellor Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Habib Gaba, Chairman Department of Biochemistry Dr Amir Jamil and Dr Kamran Sharif also addressed the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Agriculture Rawalpindi Women Event University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Auto parts, accessories' exports witness 24.70 per ..

Auto parts, accessories' exports witness 24.70 percent increase

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly refers govt. bill to committee

National Assembly refers govt. bill to committee

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons DIG in missing citize ..

Islamabad High Court summons DIG in missing citizen case

10 minutes ago
 Australia No Longer Recognizes West Jerusalem as I ..

Australia No Longer Recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel's Capital - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court gives last chance to FIA for ..

Islamabad High Court gives last chance to FIA for arguments

10 minutes ago
 FIA arrest 791 human traffickers during current ye ..

FIA arrest 791 human traffickers during current year: NA informed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.