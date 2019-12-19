UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nutrition,housing, Major Pillars Of Livestock Deptt: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

Nutrition,housing, major pillars of livestock deptt: Minister

Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said on Thursday that nutrition, housing and breed improvement were the three major pillars of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said on Thursday that nutrition, housing and breed improvement were the three major pillars of the department.

This was stated by the minister while presiding over a meeting held at Livestock Secretariat Punjab to review the annual development projects.

The additional secretary, director general and divisional directors participated in the meeting.

The minister said professional training of cattle farmers were utmost necessary, adding that targets given to the field staff should be realistic.

He said that participants should give recommendations for "Save the Calf" Programme.

He directed that cattle shows should be organised at divisional level throughout the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Housing

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

1 hour ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Calls Estonia's Threats Ag ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Football Club Rubin Kazan Signs 5-Year Con ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq unrest grows in two months of anti-regime pro ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs speedy utilization of funds ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors decides to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.