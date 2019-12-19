Nutrition,housing, major pillars of livestock deptt: Minister

Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said on Thursday that nutrition, housing and breed improvement were the three major pillars of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said on Thursday that nutrition, housing and breed improvement were the three major pillars of the department.

This was stated by the minister while presiding over a meeting held at Livestock Secretariat Punjab to review the annual development projects.

The additional secretary, director general and divisional directors participated in the meeting.

The minister said professional training of cattle farmers were utmost necessary, adding that targets given to the field staff should be realistic.

He said that participants should give recommendations for "Save the Calf" Programme.

He directed that cattle shows should be organised at divisional level throughout the province.