Open Menu

Nutritionist Calls For Reducing Sugar Intake For Optimal Well-being

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Nutritionist calls for reducing sugar intake for optimal well-being

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A health expert on Thursday emphasized the need to reduce sugar intake to promote overall well-being and combat the rising health concerns associated with excessive sugar consumption.

"Excessive sugar intake is a major contributor to various health issues, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases," Dr Babar Saleem, a prominent nutritionist told a private news channel.

He highlighted the alarming rates of sugar consumption in the general population, stressing that individuals to take control of their health by making informed choices about what they consume.

Dr Saleem noted that many processed foods and beverages, often staples in modern diets, are laden with hidden sugars, contributing to the health crisis.

He underscored the need to launch awareness campaigns about the risks associated with high sugar intake and provide practical tips for reducing consumption.

"These efforts aim to empower individuals to make healthier food choices and adopt sustainable lifestyle changes," he maintained.

"Reducing sugar intake doesn't mean sacrificing taste or enjoyment. It's about making smarter choices and being mindful of what we consume. Small changes can lead to significant improvements in our overall health," added Dr Saleem.

He called upon the health authorities to encourage food manufacturers to reformulate products to lower sugar content. The goal is to create a supportive environment that facilitates healthier choices for consumers.

The nutritionist urged the masses to read food labels carefully, choose whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible, and limit the intake of sugary snacks and beverages.

He believed that a collective effort to reduce sugar consumption would lead to a healthier population and a significant decrease in the prevalence of diet-related diseases.

Related Topics

Osama Bin Laden Lead

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

7 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

16 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

16 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

16 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

16 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

16 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

16 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

16 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

16 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan