Nutritionist calls for reducing sugar intake for optimal well-being

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A health expert on Thursday emphasized the need to reduce sugar intake to promote overall well-being and combat the rising health concerns associated with excessive sugar consumption.

"Excessive sugar intake is a major contributor to various health issues, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases," Dr Babar Saleem, a prominent nutritionist told a private news channel.

He highlighted the alarming rates of sugar consumption in the general population, stressing that individuals to take control of their health by making informed choices about what they consume.

Dr Saleem noted that many processed foods and beverages, often staples in modern diets, are laden with hidden sugars, contributing to the health crisis.

He underscored the need to launch awareness campaigns about the risks associated with high sugar intake and provide practical tips for reducing consumption.

"These efforts aim to empower individuals to make healthier food choices and adopt sustainable lifestyle changes," he maintained.

"Reducing sugar intake doesn't mean sacrificing taste or enjoyment. It's about making smarter choices and being mindful of what we consume. Small changes can lead to significant improvements in our overall health," added Dr Saleem.

He called upon the health authorities to encourage food manufacturers to reformulate products to lower sugar content. The goal is to create a supportive environment that facilitates healthier choices for consumers.

The nutritionist urged the masses to read food labels carefully, choose whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible, and limit the intake of sugary snacks and beverages.

He believed that a collective effort to reduce sugar consumption would lead to a healthier population and a significant decrease in the prevalence of diet-related diseases.