Nutritionist Hina Anees Emphasizes Importance Of Protein For Health

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Renowned nutritionist Hina Anees on Tuesday highlighted the essential role of protein in maintaining a healthy body.

Talking to a private news channel, she stressed that protein is a critical nutrient necessary for the growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues, as well as supporting various metabolic functions in the body.

“Protein is a building block for muscles, skin, enzymes, and hormones.

A lack of sufficient protein intake can lead to fatigue, muscle weakness, and a weakened immune system,” she explained.

She also mentioned that protein plays a vital role in weight management by promoting satiety, thus reducing overeating.

Many people in Pakistan suffer from protein deficiency due to limited access to protein-rich foods, especially in rural areas, she added.

Hina said that according to the National Nutrition Survey (2018), nearly 40% of children under five in Pakistan are stunted due to malnutrition, with protein deficiency being a key factor.

The survey found that 68% of Pakistani households do not meet the minimum dietary requirements for protein intake, she further added.

