Nutritionist Hina Anees Emphasizes Importance Of Protein For Health
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Renowned nutritionist Hina Anees on Tuesday highlighted the essential role of protein in maintaining a healthy body.
Talking to a private news channel, she stressed that protein is a critical nutrient necessary for the growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues, as well as supporting various metabolic functions in the body.
“Protein is a building block for muscles, skin, enzymes, and hormones.
A lack of sufficient protein intake can lead to fatigue, muscle weakness, and a weakened immune system,” she explained.
She also mentioned that protein plays a vital role in weight management by promoting satiety, thus reducing overeating.
Many people in Pakistan suffer from protein deficiency due to limited access to protein-rich foods, especially in rural areas, she added.
Hina said that according to the National Nutrition Survey (2018), nearly 40% of children under five in Pakistan are stunted due to malnutrition, with protein deficiency being a key factor.
The survey found that 68% of Pakistani households do not meet the minimum dietary requirements for protein intake, she further added.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cricket match between ICB G-6/3, British Council to be held on Wednesday30 seconds ago
-
Pakistan strengthens regional connectivity, trade, security ties at 23rd SCO summit42 seconds ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh56 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt plans to operate 'double-decker buses' on roads of Karachi1 minute ago
-
DC visits educational institutes1 minute ago
-
ICT Police nab nearly 15,000 criminals and seize Rs 1.55 billion in nine months11 minutes ago
-
Youth arrested for loading firing video on social media11 minutes ago
-
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral12 minutes ago
-
Water project sparks hope amid challenges17 minutes ago
-
26th constitutional amendment a milestone for country's stability, public welfare: PM21 minutes ago
-
Notorious bandit arrested after police encounter in Kasur21 minutes ago
-
Driver, woman injured in bus firing incident21 minutes ago