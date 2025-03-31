Nutritionist warns to avoid substandard, harmful food on Eid

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Nutritionist Dr. Sana Asghar on Monday has advised people to avoid consuming substandard and harmful food items during Eid celebrations to prevent health issues.

Talking to a private news channel on Eid first day, she noted that during Eid festivities, people enjoy a variety of dishes, but overeating and consuming unhygienic food can lead to serious health problems.

Many people end up visiting doctors due to cholera and other stomach-related illnesses, she added

She explained that during Ramadan, the stomach adapts to consuming less food, and suddenly overloading it with a variety of rich dishes on Eid can lead to digestive problems.

Dr. Sana urged the public to eat in moderation and ensure food quality to stay healthy during the festive season.

She emphasized the importance of consuming fresh and properly cooked meals to avoid foodborne diseases.

She also recommend staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet to prevent digestive issues during Eid celebrations.