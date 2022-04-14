Nutritionists urges people to stay hydrated during Ramazan, avoid overeating

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Nutritionists on Thursday urged people to stay hydrated and avoid overeating at Iftar with high consumption of unhealthy food as adequate amounts of proteins while drinking plenty of water frequent is good for health.

"Enough water intake is advisable during seher and iftar to avoid dehydration", Dr. Ayesha Abbas a renowned Nutritionist said while speaking to a private news channel.

During the fasting time it is important to maintain the fluid levels in your body, especially to avert impaired kidney functions, she further added.

She suggested that it is important for citizens to create a proper meal plan in advance that will enable healthy eating and ensure their body gets its daily required nutrients during Ramazan.

Consuming large quantities of food or an unbalanced diet for Iftar can lead to stomach upset and intestinal disorders that may worsen existing health conditions.

Another Nutritionist said that a balanced diet of proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, fluids, and fibers while keeping blood sugar levels under control is the key to healthy fasting.

Breaking fast with dates and a glass of water helps regain energy and bring blood sugar levels to normal, he mentioned.

Nutritionists also advised the public to avoid eating spicy food, drink clean water during Seher and Iftar and also avoid sugary drinks and soda.