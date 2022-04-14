UrduPoint.com

Nutritionists Urges People To Stay Hydrated During Ramazan, Avoid Overeating

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Nutritionists urges people to stay hydrated during Ramazan, avoid overeating

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Nutritionists on Thursday urged people to stay hydrated and avoid overeating at Iftar with high consumption of unhealthy food as adequate amounts of proteins while drinking plenty of water frequent is good for health.

"Enough water intake is advisable during seher and iftar to avoid dehydration", Dr. Ayesha Abbas a renowned Nutritionist said while speaking to a private news channel.

During the fasting time it is important to maintain the fluid levels in your body, especially to avert impaired kidney functions, she further added.

She suggested that it is important for citizens to create a proper meal plan in advance that will enable healthy eating and ensure their body gets its daily required nutrients during Ramazan.

Consuming large quantities of food or an unbalanced diet for Iftar can lead to stomach upset and intestinal disorders that may worsen existing health conditions.

Another Nutritionist said that a balanced diet of proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, fluids, and fibers while keeping blood sugar levels under control is the key to healthy fasting.

Breaking fast with dates and a glass of water helps regain energy and bring blood sugar levels to normal, he mentioned.

Nutritionists also advised the public to avoid eating spicy food, drink clean water during Seher and Iftar and also avoid sugary drinks and soda.

Related Topics

Water Lead May National University Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

10 hours ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

10 hours ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

11 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.