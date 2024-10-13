Open Menu

Nutritionists Warn Of Hidden Dangers In Frozen Meat, Refrigerated Food

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Nutritionists warn of hidden dangers in frozen meat, refrigerated food

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Nutritionist Sunday issued a critical warning to the public, particularly pregnant women regarding the consumption of frozen meat and food stored improperly in refrigerators as because of such food harbor harmful bacteria could lead to severe and dangerous infections.

"Effective refrigerator storage practices are key to safeguarding your family's health and preserving food quality," a renowned Nutritionist Dr Areej Haroon said while talking to a Private news channel.

She said, "Proper refrigerator storage techniques, such as separation and labeling, are vital to protecting your family's well-being, adding, refrigerator storage best practices are critical to preventing food-borne illnesses and maintaining nutritional value."

“Food poisoning is not a specific disease.

Rather, it’s a basic label for diseases called “food-borne illnesses,” she said,

"These are caused by food that has been contaminated by bacteria," she added.

"Food that comes in packages, cans and jars can become high-risk foods once opened and should be handled and stored correctly," she mentioned.

Responding a query, she replied, "During pregnancy, women and their unborn children are at higher risk for food-borne illness, which is also known as food poisoning."

"A woman’s immune system changes during pregnancy, making it harder to fight off certain harmful food-borne

infections," she highlighted.

"Proper cooking temperatures kill harmful bacteria present in food. Always use a food thermometer to check the doneness of meat, poultry, seafood and other dishes," she added.

