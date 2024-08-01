Open Menu

Nutshell Group Announces Strategic Expansion Into Middle East; Promotes Mehrunisa Azhar To COO For Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Nutshell Group has appointed on Wednesday Unaizah Saeed Ali as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the middle East, and Mehrunisa Azhar has been promoted to COO for strategic growth and origination in Pakistan.

According to a press release Nutshell Group, a leading communications and public advocacy firm, this strategic expansion into the Middle East underscores the company’s commitment to broadening its regional presence and strengthening economic and cultural ties.

With over two decades of industry experience, Nutshell Group has been a pioneer in fostering impactful dialogue and collaboration across various sectors. Expanding into the Middle East marks a pivotal step in the firm’s journey toward establishing itself as a global leader in communications and strategic engagement.

This expansion will enable the firm to support businesses and governments in the region by facilitating meaningful dialogue, embracing innovation, and forging strategic partnerships.

In a joint statement, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman of Nutshell Group; Usman Yousuf, Director; and Rabia Ahmad, Director and CEO of Nutshell Group, expressed their enthusiasm about the expansion, saying: "Our entry into the Middle East market reflects our vision of connecting visionary minds and driving transformative change.

We are eager to introduce our distinctive approach to communications in this dynamic region and look forward to building enduring relationships with our partners."

As part of its commitment to excellence, Nutshell Group will work closely with local partners to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth, foster collaboration, and contribute to the region's economic and social development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Middle East Market Industry

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

8 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan