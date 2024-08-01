Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Nutshell Group has appointed on Wednesday Unaizah Saeed Ali as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the middle East, and Mehrunisa Azhar has been promoted to COO for strategic growth and origination in Pakistan.

According to a press release Nutshell Group, a leading communications and public advocacy firm, this strategic expansion into the Middle East underscores the company’s commitment to broadening its regional presence and strengthening economic and cultural ties.

With over two decades of industry experience, Nutshell Group has been a pioneer in fostering impactful dialogue and collaboration across various sectors. Expanding into the Middle East marks a pivotal step in the firm’s journey toward establishing itself as a global leader in communications and strategic engagement.

This expansion will enable the firm to support businesses and governments in the region by facilitating meaningful dialogue, embracing innovation, and forging strategic partnerships.

In a joint statement, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman of Nutshell Group; Usman Yousuf, Director; and Rabia Ahmad, Director and CEO of Nutshell Group, expressed their enthusiasm about the expansion, saying: "Our entry into the Middle East market reflects our vision of connecting visionary minds and driving transformative change.

We are eager to introduce our distinctive approach to communications in this dynamic region and look forward to building enduring relationships with our partners."

As part of its commitment to excellence, Nutshell Group will work closely with local partners to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth, foster collaboration, and contribute to the region's economic and social development.