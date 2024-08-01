- Home
- Pakistan
- Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..
Nutshell Group Announces Strategic Expansion Into Middle East; Promotes Mehrunisa Azhar To COO For Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Nutshell Group has appointed on Wednesday Unaizah Saeed Ali as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the middle East, and Mehrunisa Azhar has been promoted to COO for strategic growth and origination in Pakistan.
According to a press release Nutshell Group, a leading communications and public advocacy firm, this strategic expansion into the Middle East underscores the company’s commitment to broadening its regional presence and strengthening economic and cultural ties.
With over two decades of industry experience, Nutshell Group has been a pioneer in fostering impactful dialogue and collaboration across various sectors. Expanding into the Middle East marks a pivotal step in the firm’s journey toward establishing itself as a global leader in communications and strategic engagement.
This expansion will enable the firm to support businesses and governments in the region by facilitating meaningful dialogue, embracing innovation, and forging strategic partnerships.
In a joint statement, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman of Nutshell Group; Usman Yousuf, Director; and Rabia Ahmad, Director and CEO of Nutshell Group, expressed their enthusiasm about the expansion, saying: "Our entry into the Middle East market reflects our vision of connecting visionary minds and driving transformative change.
We are eager to introduce our distinctive approach to communications in this dynamic region and look forward to building enduring relationships with our partners."
As part of its commitment to excellence, Nutshell Group will work closely with local partners to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth, foster collaboration, and contribute to the region's economic and social development.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif8 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth8 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week8 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful8 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik8 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution9 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand9 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA9 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais9 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar9 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..9 hours ago
-
Capital City Police bust gang of motorcars, motorcycles lifters9 hours ago