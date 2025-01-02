Nutshell Group Appoints Maheen Usmani as Chief - Media Relations & Storytelling

Nutshell Group, Pakistan's leading integrated PR, communications, and public affairs firm, has appointed Maheen Usmani as its Chief - Media Relations & Storytelling

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Nutshell Group, Pakistan's leading integrated PR, communications, and public affairs firm, has appointed Maheen Usmani as its Chief - Media Relations & Storytelling.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & Chairman, and Rabia Shoaib Ahmad, Director & CEO, Nutshell Group, while expressing their views on this induction said “We are thrilled to have Maheen join our team. Her extraordinary talent and proven track record of success will undoubtedly enhance the delivery of our service offerings to our clients and partners and contribute significantly to Nutshell’s growth and diversification goals.”

Maheen is a transformative and proactive leader with over 18 years of experience across digital, electronic, and print communications. In her most recent role as the Corporate Communications Lead for the Africa and middle East region at Reckitt UAE, Maheen specialized in developing and executing integrated communication strategies for both internal and external audiences. Her expertise spans strategic content creation, creative storytelling, compelling audiovisual presentations, and narrative building.

An award-winning media practitioner, Maheen has crafted impactful features and documentaries on critical issues such as climate change, women's health, minority rights, education, and human trafficking.

Her multifaceted expertise positions her as a transformative force in media relations and storytelling.

In her role at Reckitt, Maheen successfully hosted town halls with corporate leaders, spearheaded CSR initiatives, led wellness and mental health programs, and organized team-building events that significantly enhanced stakeholder engagement across diverse regions. Additionally, her contributions to esteemed organizations such as the Aga Khan Foundation (London and Islamabad), the Dr. Mahbub ul Haq Human Development Centre, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) underscore her commitment to impactful communication.

Nutshell Group’s storytelling approach to communications and public relations helps its partners build compelling narratives and raise awareness regarding issues specific to their respective sectors. The Nutshell team looks forward to the incredible contributions Maheen will bring as she embarks on this exciting new chapter.