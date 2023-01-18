UrduPoint.com

NW General Hospital Becomes First ISO 45001:2018 Certified Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

NW general hospital becomes first ISO 45001:2018 certified hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Northwest General Hospital and Research Centre becomes the first hospital in Pakistan to get ISO 45001:2018 (OHSMS) certification due to occupational health and safety management system, policies, practices, resources, and work environment with international standards to mitigate and eliminate health impacts and hazards from the work environment.

Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) is now recognised as the fifth pillar of human rights, said a press release issued here Wednesday adding that in June 2022, the International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted "Safe and Healthy Work Environment" as one of its five fundamental principles and rights at work.

In order to achieve the ISO 45001:2018 standard, Northwest General Hospital and Research Centre has established the department of Occupational Health, Safety and Environment which is run by a team of competent safety and health professionals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Osh Ilo June 2018 From Labour

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

26 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

44 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

55 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.