NW general hospital becomes first ISO 45001:2018 certified hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Northwest General Hospital and Research Centre becomes the first hospital in Pakistan to get ISO 45001:2018 (OHSMS) certification due to occupational health and safety management system, policies, practices, resources, and work environment with international standards to mitigate and eliminate health impacts and hazards from the work environment.

Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) is now recognised as the fifth pillar of human rights, said a press release issued here Wednesday adding that in June 2022, the International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted "Safe and Healthy Work Environment" as one of its five fundamental principles and rights at work.

In order to achieve the ISO 45001:2018 standard, Northwest General Hospital and Research Centre has established the department of Occupational Health, Safety and Environment which is run by a team of competent safety and health professionals.