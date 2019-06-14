UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NWA Petrol Pump Owners Demand Early Release Of Compensation Funds

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:30 PM

NWA petrol pump owners demand early release of compensation funds

Petrol pumps owners of North-Waziristan Friday demanded early release of compensation funds against destruction of petrol pumps during operation against terrorists in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Petrol pumps owners of North-Waziristan Friday demanded early release of compensation funds against destruction of petrol pumps during operation against terrorists in the area.

Addressing a press conference along with other colleagues here at Press Club, President North Waziristan Petrol Pump Association Malik Raqeeb Gul said that entire petrol pumps located in North-Waziristan have been destroyed due to operations against militants.

He informed that a total of 69 petrol pumps were located in North Waziristan whose owners had faced collective loss of Rs 560 million during war against terror.

He said all the owners of petrol pumps had restarted their pumps on self help basis.

He said they were frustrated due to frequent visit to FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) Islamabad and requested for release of compensation funds. He demanded early release of funds and warned for protest for fulfillment of their rights.

Related Topics

Islamabad North Waziristan Petrol Militants Protest FATA Visit All Million

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

9 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

9 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

9 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

9 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.