NWA petrol pump owners demand early release of compensation funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Petrol pumps owners of North-Waziristan Friday demanded early release of compensation funds against destruction of petrol pumps during operation against terrorists in the area.

Addressing a press conference along with other colleagues here at Press Club, President North Waziristan Petrol Pump Association Malik Raqeeb Gul said that entire petrol pumps located in North-Waziristan have been destroyed due to operations against militants.

He informed that a total of 69 petrol pumps were located in North Waziristan whose owners had faced collective loss of Rs 560 million during war against terror.

He said all the owners of petrol pumps had restarted their pumps on self help basis.

He said they were frustrated due to frequent visit to FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) Islamabad and requested for release of compensation funds. He demanded early release of funds and warned for protest for fulfillment of their rights.