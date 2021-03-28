N.Waziristan administration urges people to follow Corona SOPs

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Miran Shah, Umer Khitab Garwaki and officials of the district administration North Waziristan on Sunday visited Miran Shah bazaar and urged upon general public as well as shopkeepers to adhere Corona preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The visit was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, an official told APP. He informed that they visited different shops and also distributed safety masks among people.

He informed that they met traders and general public and asked them to followStandard Operating Procedures to curtail spread of third wave of corona virus.

The AAC urged upon both the trading community and general public to avoid creation of crowd and follow corona SOPs otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.