NWGH launches initiative to impart traffic police with life saving skills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Northwest General Hospital (NWGH) Wednesday launched initiative to impart traffic police personnel with safety skills enabling them to save precious lives during emergencies and road mishaps.

Training session was conducted by professionals of North West Hospital about contemporary life saving procedures and first aid skills to minimize mortality rates and save precious lives during road accidents.

The training also included awareness about safety and precautionary measures against corona and proper nutrition to protect themselves during long duty hours in all kinds of weather conditions.