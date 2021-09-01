UrduPoint.com

NWGH Launches Initiative To Impart Traffic Police With Life Saving Skills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:30 PM

NWGH launches initiative to impart traffic police with life saving skills

Northwest General Hospital (NWGH) Wednesday launched initiative to impart traffic police personnel with safety skills enabling them to save precious lives during emergencies and road mishaps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Northwest General Hospital (NWGH) Wednesday launched initiative to impart traffic police personnel with safety skills enabling them to save precious lives during emergencies and road mishaps.

Training session was conducted by professionals of North West Hospital about contemporary life saving procedures and first aid skills to minimize mortality rates and save precious lives during road accidents.

The training also included awareness about safety and precautionary measures against corona and proper nutrition to protect themselves during long duty hours in all kinds of weather conditions.

Related Topics

Weather Police Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

28 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

28 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.