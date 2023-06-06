NWGH, Peshawar Clean Air Alliance ink MoU for collaborative efforts to address air pollution

The Northwest General Hospital Research Centre (NWGH) and the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address air pollution in Peshawar on the occasion of World Environment Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):The Northwest General Hospital Research Centre (NWGH) and the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address air pollution in Peshawar on the occasion of World Environment Day.

This collaboration aims to promote clean air and improve public health, said a press release on Tuesday.

The PCAA, constituted in March 2021 comprising academics, researchers, health and environment experts, and media representatives, has been leading efforts to combat air pollution in the provincial capital, which is placed among the most polluted cities in Pakistan and in the world.

In his opening remarks, Dr Nowsher Yousaf, Senior Manager of Occupational Health Safety & Environment elaborated the role of NWGH and the Department of Occupational Health Safety & Environment in environment protection by highlighting the achievements of the team in securing various national and international certifications in the field of Environment Management.

He concluded his talk by raising awareness regarding environmental protection by offering summer internships to students of various schools who attended the ceremony.

Taimur Khan, Advisor of the SEED Program informed that SEED was proud to support the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance in its tireless efforts to combat air pollution.

The partnership with NWGH would facilitate critical research and data collection, contributing to a deeper understanding of the health impacts of air pollution and enabling evidence-based decision-making, he emphasised.

"The collaboration between PCAA and NWGH aims to develop effective strategies to combat air pollution and its adverse health effects, benefiting the citizens of Peshawar," Taimur added.

Fatima Faraz Hoti, a young PCAA member and a climate change activist, highlighted the urgent need to address climate change's impact on Pakistani youth.

She emphasized that the use of fossil fuels and unsustainable agriculture contribute to climate change, resulting in limited access to nutritious food and clean water, which particularly affects young people. "By engaging the youth, we can foster strong social and environmental awareness, leading to a low-carbon and climate-resilient future," she added.

Dr Adil Zareef, Convener of the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and said, "By combining our resources, knowledge, and expertise, we can drive evidence-based policies and interventions that will benefit the health and well-being of the citizens," she urged.

This alliance was an exemplary model of civil society and healthcare institutions working hand in hand to address pressing environmental issues, particularly air quality which will now be available 24/7 on IQ Air and PCAA websites, Dr Adil added.

Dr Habib Jan, Deputy Director of EPA-KP, expressed his delight to see young students from various schools at the event.

Elucidating on the 2023 theme for World Environment Day '#Beat Plastic Pollution', he elaborated on worsening global and regional environmental degradation and the issues of plastic and bad air quality being a common threat to the sustainability of the planet.

He expressed EPA's commitment to environmental policing and awareness.

To enhance the quality of life in Pakistan, policies and activities must prioritize the conservation of resources and the environment, thereby ensuring sustainable development, Dr Habib urged.

Prof. Dr Bushra Khan said that she was actively engaged in surface water research for numerous years, revealing that the state of water wasn't satisfactory.

She added that certain emerging chemicals of concern were present in industrial waste, which is discharged into waterways, ultimately causing detrimental effects on both humans and animals, leading to major health and environmental impacts.

Leading a team of US scientists, she conducted the first water assessment for industrial discharge chemicals in Pakistan. She concluded by emphasizing the importance of effective coordination in academic research for making well-informed decisions.

Dr Zia Ur Rehman, CEO of NWGH, stressed the importance of government institutions tackling environmental health issues and implementing policies to protect public health. He said that while private institutions could contribute, it was crucial for the government to lead in promoting sound policies and regulations with environmental penalties for violators.

Dr Zia said that sustainable programs must be developed, focusing on the connection between healthy communities and individual well-being.

He also emphasized that the public and the young generation should play a critical role in keeping the environment clean as government agencies could not solve enormous environmental issues without the active support of the public.

The PCAA recently released a diagnostic report on air quality, highlighting the transport sector as closely followed by formal and informal industries as the biggest emitters.

The recommendations from the report were approved by the chief secretary and Cabinet, and funds were allocated for air quality monitoring.

PCAA has established an air monitoring network, and data from five existing monitors are publicly accessible. In support of data-driven solutions, PCAA has donated an outdoor air quality monitor to NWGH, which will collect data for research on the health impacts of air pollution. NWGH has committed to sharing the collected data with researchers.

Besides officials from PCAA and NWGH, 50 enthusiastic students and their teachers from Pak Turk, Beacon House and Roots Millennium School Peshawar participated in the event.