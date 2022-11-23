NWGH, RMI jointly announces post FCPS fellowship programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Northwest General Hospital (NWGH) and Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Wednesday inaugurated "Joint Post FCPS Advanced Head and Neck Surgical Fellowship Programme".

The fellowship programme is a collaboration between Northwest General Hospital and Rehman Medical Institute and aims at providing hands-on, rigorous training for postgraduate fellows in advanced and intricate techniques regarding head and neck surgeries.

The fellowship programme would be overseen by Prof Dr Sidra Jabbar, Dean NWGH and Prof Dr Shahzada Bakhtyar Zahid, Dean RMI who were also present at the event.

The participants at the event were addressed by the respective CEOs of both institutions Dr Zia Ur Rehman, CEO NWGH, and Dr Shafique Ur Rehman, CEO RMI.