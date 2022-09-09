NWH to hold free medical camps for flood victims

North West Hospital (NWH) Peshawar on Friday announced to hold free medical camps in flood affected Tehsil Kulachi of District D. I. Khan for the flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :North West Hospital (NWH) Peshawar on Friday announced to hold free medical camps in flood affected Tehsil Kulachi of District D. I. Khan for the flood victims.

The camps will be organised at Kulachi Hospital and DHO Office Dera Ismail Khan.

A team of doctors would conduct general check-up of patients from 9 a.m. till evening at the camps where free medicines and lab tests would also be provided to the flood affected people.