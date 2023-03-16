UrduPoint.com

NWIHS Holds 1st Convocation Ceremony, Awards Degrees To 162 Graduates

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

NWIHS holds 1st convocation ceremony, awards degrees to 162 graduates

Northwest Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) Peshawar here on Thursday held its first Convocation ceremony awarding degrees to 162 graduates of the BS-Programs including Nursing, Anesthesia, Medical Imaging Technology, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Medical Lab Technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Northwest Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) Peshawar here on Thursday held its first Convocation ceremony awarding degrees to 162 graduates of the BS-Programs including Nursing, Anesthesia, Medical Imaging Technology, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Medical Lab Technology.

The event was attended by Dr. Muhammad Tariq Khan, Chairman of Alliance Healthcare Private Limited, Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer of NWIHS, Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman, CEO, of Northwest General Hospital and Research Center, Dr. Sidra Jabbar, Dean of Medical Education NWGH, Dr. Noor ul Iman Principal NWSM, faculty members and parents of graduates.

During the ceremony, 15 outstanding graduates were awarded gold medals, including Yasir Ahmad, BS Nursing, and Dr. Muhammad Nasir, DPT, Dr. Lailma Maqbool, DPT, Dr. Sabeen Mazhar, DPT, Muhammad Ibrahim-Anesthesia, Maooz, BS-MIT, Izhar Muhammad, Tariq Shah, Gulzaar Khan, Mohammad Suhail, Mohammad Ibrahim and Ihtesham Jameel.

Other gold medalist graduates included. Aqib Usman, Omair Ahmad and Iqra Bibi Their examinations were conducted at Khyber Medical University.

Earlier, Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer, NWIHS presented a welcome note and highlighted the history, strength and services offered by the institute in the field of health education.

He said the Institute is committed to producing high-quality graduates in the field of BS Nursing, Doctor of Physical Therapy and BS Allied Health Sciences.

Shields were also awarded to the newly successful graduates including Dr. Lailma Maqbool, Syed Maaz Hussain and Gullzar Khan for their outstanding contributions to curricular and co-curricular academic activities.

