NWIHS Holds Workshop On "Modern Cupping For Nonspecific Mechanical Low Back Pain"

Published June 03, 2022

North West Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) in collaboration with Prime Physio, a therapy center based in United Kingdom arranged a daylong international workshop on "Modern Cupping for Nonspecific Mechanical Low Back Pain (NSLBP).

Director NWIHS, Dr. Danish Ali Khan on Friday welcomed participants and spoke at length about the significance of transforming physiotherapy practice through education and raise awareness about the different components of the exercise.

He underpinned the need to adopt modern and specialized practices in the field of physiotherapy and rehabilitation to enhance recovery and improve the quality of life for patients.

Rasha Hossine, Doctor of Physical Therapy in sports Injuries and Rehabilitation, Cairo University and Prime Physio Teaching Team addressed the workshop as leading speaker.

She underscored the importance of workshop for professional development of students and faculty to adopt new technological advancements in physiotherapy and rehabilitation into practices.

Dr. Amanullah Khan, renowned Therapist and Faculty Prime Physio UK emphasized exercised based therapy and to familiarize the students with the application of basic tools in designing an exercise.

He shared skills and knowledge with students in clinically handling variety of cases with different settings.

