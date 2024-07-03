Open Menu

NY State Assembly Dy Speaker Calls For Promoting Cooperation Between US-Pak In Education, Health Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly, Philip Ramos on Wednesday stressed for a need to further promoting bilateral cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in the education and health sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly, Philip Ramos on Wednesday stressed for a need to further promoting bilateral cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in the education and health sectors.

He said this while speaking during a visit to the Karachi Press Club along with Brooklyn Assembly Member Eric Brock, Chairman, American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), Dr Ijaz Ahmed, President APPAC Imtiaz Rahi, and board members.

Philip Ramos said that there is a shortage of nurses and pharmacists in New York and, there are trained nurses in Pakistan who undergo professional training every year. We want trained nurses and pharmacists from Pakistan to work in America, he added.

He pointed out that earlier, the US visas for Pakistanis were issued in 400 days but, now this term is reduced to 100 days due to our efforts.

He said that during the visit to Pakistan, the government of Punjab and Sindh has approved the sister state resolution with New York State.

Philip Ramos said that he is grateful to all Pakistanis for the wonderful welcome and hospitality.

Relations between Pakistan and US will further improve by establishing people-to-people contacts at the bilateral level, he said.

He said that the budget of the state of New York is equal to the annual budget of the whole of Pakistan. The purpose of the visit to Pakistan is to further improve Pakistan-US relations, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leader in the NY State Assembly Alec Brooke-Krasny said that he wants cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of education, health and trade.

Earlier, on arrival at KPC, President Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Member Governing Body Noor Muhammad Kalhoro, Shoaib Khan, Rana Javed and others accorded a warm welcome to the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, President KPC Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed said that the KPC is a symbol of democracy and freedom of expression in the country. Karachi Press Club has been playing the role of an umbrella for democratic forces, they added.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt, Secretary PFUJ (Dastoor) AH Khanzada, former secretary KPC Arman Sabir and others were also present on this occasion.

