Nyazee, Tarin Discuss Special Measures Taken By Govt To Control Inflation

Nyazee, Tarin discuss special measures taken by govt to control inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Advisor for Finance & Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday discussed special measures taken by the Federal government to control food inflation.

PTI Central Secretary for good governance Shahid Yousuf was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

In-depth discussions were held on important issues regarding the prevention of rise in prices of essential commodities, especially food items.

Chief Organizer assured his full support to Finance Advisor to curb inflation.

Advisor Finance said that Corona poses extraordinary challenge not only to Pakistan but to global economies, adding that Governments around the world, including the United States, were trying to overcome the problem of inflation.

He said that PTI government is taking steps to protect the people in general and the poor in particular from the deadly effects of global economic pressures. He said that Prime Minister has launched a scheme to provide food items to millions of families at below market prices under Ehsaas initiative.

Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that PTI as a party was ready to provide full support to Finance Advisor and his team to control inflation, adding that qualified and experienced workers have been made part of these teams, as per the procedure laid down in the scope of law.

Senator Nyazee said that it was very important to curb inflation, adding that it was necessary to control the trend of raising prices by controlling hoarding.

Finance Advisor thanked Chief Organizer PTI for the offer of support in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

