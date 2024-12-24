NYC established through merit, transparency: Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Tuesday said that the National Youth Council (NYC) has been established through merit and transparency, comprising young experts from various sectors.

The youth would play a pivotal role in shaping policies and decisions related to youth matters and in highlighting the country’s positive image, he said while addressing at a press conference.

He given credit to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team's relentless efforts and dedication for the recent positive developments in the economy.

Rana Mashhood noted, "The current government has successfully reached an agreement with the IMF, attracting interest from international investors, which reflects their trust in the government’s policies."

"The industrial sector is flourishing, and the nation’s genuine and positive image is emerging strongly," he remarked.

"The Prime Minister's Youth Program has taken significant steps in the last eight months in areas such as education, entertainment, entrepreneurship, employment, and providing loans on easy terms,"he informed.

He announced that the restructuring of the National Youth Council, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its patron-in-chief.

The council now included 100 talented youth from across the country and 13 overseas Pakistani youth. Merit and transparency were strictly adhered to in the selection process.

He explained that applications were invited for categories such as IT, education, and climate change, resulting in thousands of applications from both within Pakistan and abroad.

"Through a comprehensive process, council members were selected," he told.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always focused on youth development, introducing initiatives like the laptop scheme, scholarships, and endowment funds," he proudly shared.

Rana Mashhood said, "The National Youth Council will function as the Prime Minister’s National Youth Advisory board, presenting suggestions on youth-related issues and opportunities."

"The council will also guide decision-making to empower youth. It comprises 49 males, 49 females, and 2 transgender members. It also ensures representation of minorities and individuals with disabilities across all sectors," he explained.

"Representation from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and all four provinces is included, alongside the 13 overseas Pakistani members. The council’s first three-day meeting will be held in Islamabad on January 26, focusing on youth-related issues," Rana Mashhood said.

