UrduPoint.com

'Nyktay Aur Daayiray' Attracting Huge Crowd

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 11:50 AM

'Nyktay aur Daayiray' attracting huge crowd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Nuktay Aur Daayiray ' exhibition of artwork attracting a large number of people organized by the National Institute of Folk and traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa.

It is an exhibition of artwork from faculty members and several students of the 20192020 batch of the MA (Hons.) The visual art program at the National College of Arts, Lahore.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, this exhibition is an open-ended examination of the silent web of dialogue that has manifested as a result of over two and a half years of overlapping and regular discussion, both casual and academic, between a group of artists.

He said the title of this show, Nuktay Aur Daayiray, describes the curators' interest in tracing the intangible connections between art practices, which have organically emerged from frequent interaction between peers and colleagues.

Adding that exhibition has been curated with the goal of amplifying the ways in which the artworks in this varied collection converse with one another.

/395\778

Related Topics

Lahore 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

11 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

11 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.