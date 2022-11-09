UrduPoint.com

NYPD Officers To Take Part In Flood Rehabilitation Activities In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NYPD officers to take part in flood rehabilitation activities in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday, said that government of Sindh was vigorously engaged in rehabilitation of the flood affected population and bringing lives of people back to normal was its first priority.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Muslim Officers Society of the New York Police Department led by its President Adeel Rana. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, Vice President KATI Muslim Mohammadi, Aman Peer and others were also present.

Saeed Ghani welcomed the delegation that came to Pakistan for taking part in post flood relief operations and said that it was gratifying that overseas Pakistanis were determined to play a full role in the rehabilitation of the flood victims in the homeland.

Saeed Ghani assured the delegation of Muslim Officer Society of full cooperation from the government of Sindh.

The delegation of Muslim Officer Society expressed their determination to play a role in the rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh and also appreciated government's measures in the regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Flood Kati New York Muslim Post From Government Labour

Recent Stories

PTI leaders to deliberate on preparation for long ..

PTI leaders to deliberate on preparation for long march tomorrow

23 seconds ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

26 minutes ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

31 minutes ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

33 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

44 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.