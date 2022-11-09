NYPD officers to take part in flood rehabilitation activities in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday, said that government of Sindh was vigorously engaged in rehabilitation of the flood affected population and bringing lives of people back to normal was its first priority.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Muslim Officers Society of the New York Police Department led by its President Adeel Rana. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, Vice President KATI Muslim Mohammadi, Aman Peer and others were also present.

Saeed Ghani welcomed the delegation that came to Pakistan for taking part in post flood relief operations and said that it was gratifying that overseas Pakistanis were determined to play a full role in the rehabilitation of the flood victims in the homeland.

Saeed Ghani assured the delegation of Muslim Officer Society of full cooperation from the government of Sindh.

The delegation of Muslim Officer Society expressed their determination to play a role in the rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh and also appreciated government's measures in the regard.