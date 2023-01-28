UrduPoint.com

NYTAS To Attract Foreign Investment In Tourism Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 11:18 PM

NYTAS to attract foreign investment in tourism sector

New York Travel and Adventure Show (NYTAS) 2023 would create a soft image of Pakistan internationally and help to attract foreign investment in the tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :New York Travel and Adventure Show (NYTAS) 2023 would create a soft image of Pakistan internationally and help to attract foreign investment in the tourism sector.

Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC), along with provincial regional partners and 20 private sector companies of tourism industry, will showcase Pakistan's rich tourism potential in the two-day 'Travel and Adventure Show at Jakob Javits Convention Center New York', which started today.

The Trade and Adventure Show New York is the pre-eminent travel marketplace in the United States and the event provided a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines, and travel providers, said a news release received here.

The Trade and Adventure Show New York attracts 750 exhibitors from more than 175 countries making it the largest trade show in North America.

Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan Awn Chaudhry, while addressing the event, said that "Pakistan has diversified tourist attractions and efforts are being made to represent Pakistan tourism heritage at international forums with the active participation of stakeholders".

He acknowledged the contributions of the foreign mission of Pakistan in New York and the efforts of public & private sector tourism-related entities for the promotion of the soft image of Pakistan.

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.