O-Level exams to be held after May 15, says Shafqat Mahmood

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Education Minister says A and As level exams will be held as per the original timetable following all the SOPs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that O Level examinations would be held after May 15.

The Minister said that A Level exams would be held as per the old schedule.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood said: “After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them. However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams,”.

On Thursday, Cambridge International Examinations also announced that O level exams would take place from May 15 while A level exams would be held as “timetabled”.

“Cambridge International AS and A Levels to go ahead as timetabled, O Levels and IGCSEs to take place from May 15,” read a statement. The UK board said that they are “working hard to support efforts by schools and authorities in Pakistan to keep the students safe and help them” continue their education amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board said that it was working with the government in Pakistan on the subject matter.

“We are pleased to make this announcement that with the help of the government of Pakistan, we will be holding all Cambridge International AS & A Levels as timetable, therefore, the students could progress to the next stage of their education,” said the CIE.

It also announced that they also agreed that Cambridge O Level and IGCSE exam would be held only from May 15 onwards.

The board said that now they just finding the possible ways to make it work, adding that they would not switch to school-assessed grades. The schools would be provided information next week.

Earlier, the minister and the board officials held a meeting to discuss the matter. Cambridge would share related details at later stage. . “However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams would e held as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs.