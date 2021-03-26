UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

O-Level Exams To Be Held After May 15, Says Shafqat Mahmood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

O-Level exams to be held after May 15, says Shafqat Mahmood

The Federal Education Minister says A and As level exams will be held as per the original timetable following all the SOPs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that O Level examinations would be held after May 15.

The Minister said that A Level exams would be held as per the old schedule.

Taking to Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood said: “After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them. However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams,”.

On Thursday, Cambridge International Examinations also announced that O level exams would take place from May 15 while A level exams would be held as “timetabled”.

“Cambridge International AS and A Levels to go ahead as timetabled, O Levels and IGCSEs to take place from May 15,” read a statement. The UK board said that they are “working hard to support efforts by schools and authorities in Pakistan to keep the students safe and help them” continue their education amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board said that it was working with the government in Pakistan on the subject matter.

“We are pleased to make this announcement that with the help of the government of Pakistan, we will be holding all Cambridge International AS & A Levels as timetable, therefore, the students could progress to the next stage of their education,” said the CIE.

It also announced that they also agreed that Cambridge O Level and IGCSE exam would be held only from May 15 onwards.

The board said that now they just finding the possible ways to make it work, adding that they would not switch to school-assessed grades. The schools would be provided information next week.

Earlier, the minister and the board officials held a meeting to discuss the matter. Cambridge would share related details at later stage. . “However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams would e held as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Twitter Progress Cambridge United Kingdom May All From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports highest daily spike of COVID-19 case ..

24 minutes ago

Haseena Moin passes away

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 more deaths in Pakistan over la ..

39 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 125 million

54 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Tourism and Data Analytics Forum gathers ..

1 hour ago

WTO holds online discussion on COVID-19 impact on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.