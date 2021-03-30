O level/IGCSE exam of Cambridge to start from May 10: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that on the request of Chief Executive Cambridge Christine Ozden O level/IGCSE exam were allowed to start from May 10 instead of May 15.

In a Tweet, he said that I had received a letter from CEO Cambridge requesting that O level/IGCSE exam should be allowed to start fro May 10 instead of May 15.

After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed, he added.

Now O level/IGCSE will start from May 10, Shafqat clarified.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that all universities shall continue online academic activities till April 11, in wake of third wave of COVID-19.

The universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for the educational institutions, which were earlier closed due to the high positivity rate.

Moreover, all scheduled exams were halted in high cases areas.

The decision has taken following announcement by the Government for extension in closure of academic institutions in the selected cities due to recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

All such universities and higher education institutions shall remain closed for physical attendance until April 11, 2021.

However, the universities are advised to ensure strict observance of the Covid-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitizers and disinfection of buildings. In addition, Universities are advised to seek further guidance, if required from the Chair or the provincial/regional members of the Covid-19 Oversight Committee or email at mgbhatti@hec.gov.pk.