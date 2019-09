A man was killed in an accident here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : A man was killed in an accident here on Monday.

According to police, Mohammad Aslam was going on his motorbike on Jhumrah Road when a rashly driven car hit the bike near Kashmir Morr. As a result he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.