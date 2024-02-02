Open Menu

Oath Taken From Polling Staff In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Seven returning officers, 1015 presiding officers, 6712 assistant presiding officers, and 3356 polling officers are set to perform election duties during the upcoming general election in the Attock district. On Friday, they took an oath to maintain impartiality throughout the election process

The oath-taking ceremony transpired in the district council hall, where District Returning Officer Rao Atif Raza administered the oath. In his address to the polling staff, Mr Raza provided valuable guidance, urging officials to spare no effort in ensuring that every stage of the elections is conducted amicably and fairly.

Mr Raza underscored that conducting free, fair and impartial elections is not just a legal obligation but also a national responsibility that must be upheld by all. He committed to utilizing all available resources to achieve this goal, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and impartial conduct of the general election across the Attock district.

