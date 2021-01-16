UrduPoint.com
Oath-taking Ceremony For 124 Rescue Drivers Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The oath-taking ceremony of fifth short course for 124 Rescue drivers was held at Emergency Services academy here on Saturday.

Punjab Emergency Service Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from the Rescue drivers, who havev been appointed to different districts of Punjab after completing the short course.

Senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony. These rescuers have been trained on Road Safety, Emergency Vehicle Driving, Motorbike driving and Community Action for Disaster Response during six-week training.­­­­­

More Stories From Pakistan

