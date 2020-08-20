Oath-taking ceremony for 50 rescue drivers held

The oath-taking ceremony for 50 rescue drivers, participating in the 2nd short course, was held at the Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Academy, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The oath-taking ceremony for 50 rescue drivers, participating in the 2nd short course, was held at the Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Academy, here on Thursday.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest at the ceremony, who took oath from rescuers belonging to Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Layyah and Faisalabad.

These rescuers have been trained on road safety, emergency vehicle driving, motorbike driving and community action for disaster response during a 4-week training programme.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue-1122 Punjab had rescued over 8.

4 million victims of emergencies since its inception in Oct 2004. The service was initially started as a pilot project in Lahore to ensure human resource development of long-neglected emergency service in Pakistan.

The PES DG said that the Emergency Services academy had trained over 19,000 rescuers for Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Balochistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since 2004.

Senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.