Oath-taking Ceremony For The Newly Elected Officer Bearers Of The Student Council Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) organized an oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected officer bearers of the Student Council.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women's University, administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers of the RWU Student Council, Societies, and Clubs.

During the ceremony office bearers pledged that they would be active and responsible members and abide by the laws made by the Directorate of Student Affairs to guarantee a better campus life.

During the event, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal extended congratulations to the new office bearers and advised the students, urging them to work with responsibility and honesty while upholding these honourable positions with integrity. She emphasized that RWU aims to make well-rounded individuals capable of making positive contributions to society.

RWU provides numerous extra and co-curricular learning opportunities to enhance students' capacity building. With a dedicated focus on empowering women through education, the university strives to foster an environment of growth and development.

Director Student Affairs Huma Rauf said that all the newly elected officials have been elected through the election process. Along with this, she highlighted the performance of the student body last year and thanked the faculty focal persons for their support.

In the ceremony, the previous year's office bearers were awarded with certificates and a cake-cutting ceremony was also held.

Students left feeling inspired and motivated to work towards their society's vision and objectives.

