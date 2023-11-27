Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

The office bearers of the Skardu Press Club (SPC) and Union of Journalists Baltistan officially took their oath of office in Skardu on Monday

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The office bearers of the Skardu Press Club (SPC) and Union of Journalists Baltistan officially took their oath of office in Skardu on Monday.

The Provincial Minister of education, Ghulam Shehzad Agha, administered the oath.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the pivotal role journalists play in identifying and highlighting the issues of the people.

Agha pledged to address the issues facing journalists in the Baltistan Division and expressed delight with the constructive role played by Baltistani journalists.

The president of Skardu Press Club, Wazir Muzaffar Hussain, while presenting the issues of local journalists, assured full support to the provincial government in overseeing operations.

President of the Baltistan Union of Journalists (Four Districts), Sadiq Siddiqui, and other union office-bearers also took the oath.

The Commissioner of Baltistan Division, Najeeb Alam, Deputy Commissioner Skardu, Sheher Yar Sheetazi, and other dignitaries attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, a dinner party was hosted by the Skardu Press Club.

APP/bdr/378