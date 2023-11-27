Open Menu

Oath-taking Ceremony Held At SPC

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

The office bearers of the Skardu Press Club (SPC) and Union of Journalists Baltistan officially took their oath of office in Skardu on Monday

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The office bearers of the Skardu Press Club (SPC) and Union of Journalists Baltistan officially took their oath of office in Skardu on Monday.

The Provincial Minister of education, Ghulam Shehzad Agha, administered the oath.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the pivotal role journalists play in identifying and highlighting the issues of the people.

Agha pledged to address the issues facing journalists in the Baltistan Division and expressed delight with the constructive role played by Baltistani journalists.

The president of Skardu Press Club, Wazir Muzaffar Hussain, while presenting the issues of local journalists, assured full support to the provincial government in overseeing operations.

President of the Baltistan Union of Journalists (Four Districts), Sadiq Siddiqui, and other union office-bearers also took the oath.

The Commissioner of Baltistan Division, Najeeb Alam, Deputy Commissioner Skardu, Sheher Yar Sheetazi, and other dignitaries attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, a dinner party was hosted by the Skardu Press Club.

APP/bdr/378

Related Topics

Education Skardu Government

Recent Stories

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

2 minutes ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

16 minutes ago
 PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclo ..

PIC, Transparency Int’l promote proactive disclosure under RTI Act

16 minutes ago
 PM to embark on bilateral visit to Kuwait on Novem ..

PM to embark on bilateral visit to Kuwait on November 28-29

15 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP outlines comprehensive strategy t ..

Chairperson BISP outlines comprehensive strategy to fight against poverty

16 minutes ago
 PML-N will work hard to clinch vote bank from Sind ..

PML-N will work hard to clinch vote bank from Sindh: Ranjha

15 minutes ago
Vital aid reaches shattered northern Gaza as halt ..

Vital aid reaches shattered northern Gaza as halt to Israeli attacks enters 4th ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm resolve to further strengthen economic, strategic coopera ..

43 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) seeks comments regarding re ..

The Supreme Court (SC) seeks comments regarding recruitments in Sindh forest dep ..

43 minutes ago
 Besant Hall Cultural center to honour eminent Scho ..

Besant Hall Cultural center to honour eminent Scholar Mumtaz Mirza on 29 Nov

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollar ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

1 hour ago
 Motorbike stolen from court's premises

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan