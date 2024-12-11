Oath-taking Ceremony Held For DRC Members
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Members and office-bearers of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) took oath at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.
A ceremony in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Police Officer Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada. Key personalities and members of the committee attended the event.
During the ceremony, DRC Chairman Professor Dr. Wasim Akbar Sheikh and other members took an oath of office and responsibility.
Addressing the ceremony, the DPO said that the DRC had played a significant role in resolving disputes, family issues, and other matters in the past, and he expressed hope that the current committee would continue to perform its duties with the same dedication.
He emphasized that the DRC's purpose was not only to assist the police in handling various cases but also to address public issues peacefully and efficiently.
Professor Dr. Wasim Akbar Sheikh, chairman of the council in his speech, pledged to fully uphold the oath he had taken.
He highlighted that the committee’s focus is on serving the public interest while also supporting the police department.
Professor Wasim Akbar Sheikh has had a distinguished career.
He previously served as the Dean of the Department of Media Studies at Gomal University and is known for his excellent services and ethics, which is why this important responsibility has been entrusted to him.
