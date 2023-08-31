Open Menu

Oath Taking Ceremony Marks Start Of New Academic Session At Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Oath taking ceremony marks start of new academic session at Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi Thursday held an oath-taking ceremony to mark the commencement of the academic session 2023-24.

The event saw the induction of the new Prefectorial board through an oath-taking ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao and a member of the Board of Governors of Cadet College Batrasi attended the ceremony as chief guest.

In the opening address, Principal Professor Tawqeer ul islam congratulated the newly inducted Prefectorial Board members and urged them to uphold their responsibilities with dedication, contributing to the enhancement of college discipline and organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mansehra Event

Recent Stories

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

55 minutes ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

2 hours ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan