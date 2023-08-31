Oath taking ceremony marks start of new academic session at Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi Thursday held an oath-taking ceremony to mark the commencement of the academic session 2023-24.

The event saw the induction of the new Prefectorial board through an oath-taking ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao and a member of the Board of Governors of Cadet College Batrasi attended the ceremony as chief guest.

In the opening address, Principal Professor Tawqeer ul islam congratulated the newly inducted Prefectorial Board members and urged them to uphold their responsibilities with dedication, contributing to the enhancement of college discipline and organization.