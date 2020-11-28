Oath taking ceremony of 129 rescue drivers held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :An oath-taking ceremony of the fourth short course for 129 drivers was held at the Emergency Services academy here on Saturday.

Director General of the Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer took the oath from the rescuers of different districts of Punjab, who completed a short course successfully. These rescuers have been trained on Road Safety, Emergency Vehicle Driving, Motorbike driving and Community Action for Disaster Response during six week training.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated rescuers on their successful completion of professional training and said the government through Rescue Service was providing technical assistance to other provinces for the establishment /replication of this life-saving model of the Emergency Service.

The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 19,000 Rescuers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Baluchistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since 2004.

The senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, Emergency Services Academy, and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.