Oath taking ceremony of Class-IV Employees Association held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial President of the Class-IV Employees Association Abdul Sattar Hoti Wednesday demanded the provincial government to upgrade the overall scale of the Class-IV Employees from 5 to 7 and resolve their problems at the earliest.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Class- IV employees of the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Abdul Sattar Hoti congratulated the newly elected cabinet soon after he took oath from the newly elected office-bearers and said that Class IV employees were the backbone in the development process and the provincial government should take practical steps to provide service structure, up-gradation and other facilities to the employees.

The newly elected cabinet members included Sana Ullah (Chairman), Amjad Ali (President), Muhammad Amin (Senior Vice President), Altaf Khan (Vice President), Khalid Khan (General Secretary), Miss Hadia Batool (Office Secretary), Umair Shad (Deputy Secretary), Kifayat Ur Rehman (Joint Secretary), Athletic Olympian Nasrullah (Legal Adviser), Usman Masih (Information Secretary), Farman Ullah and Shakeel Ahmad (Finance Secretaries), Masood Afridi (Press Secretary), and Masal Khan (Sports Secretary).

Provincial President Civil Secretariat Altaf Hussain Daudzai, General Secretary Khalid Javed and Administrator Qayyum Sports Complex Jafar Shah, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal and former Deputy Secretary Sports Ahmed Rasool Shah, Zakir Khan and newly elected President Class IV Amjad Ali with other office-bearers were also present.

Altaf Daudzai and Khalid Javed also addressed and demanded that the scale of Class-IV employees should be upgraded. Shah Faisal, the administrator of the Hayatabad Sports Complex, also addressed the event and said that the Directorate General Sports KP always looked after its Class-IV employees.

At the end of the ceremony, Altaf Hussain Daudzai and Khalid Javed gave the registration certificate to the newly elected cabinet.