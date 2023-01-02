UrduPoint.com

Oath Taking Ceremony Of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The oath-taking ceremony of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) was held at Islamic Center, Agricultural University Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The oath-taking ceremony of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) was held at Islamic Center, Agricultural University Peshawar on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by the former and present members of assemblies, senators, officers of various government and autonomous departments, professors, writers, poets from both districts of Dir, opinion leaders from various walks of life, journalists, doctors, engineers and lawyers.

Patron-in-chief of the Association and prominent ENT specialist Dr. Mohibullah Khan, president-elect and chief executive of Paraplegic Center Peshawar Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas, outgoing president and former director general of health services Dr.

Shamsul Haq and general secretary DOWA Karam Elahi in their speeches on this occasion, reiterated the commitment that the association will continue its welfare activities.

Development of the two backward districts and the service of the poor people there, especially poor students who get admission to professional institutions on merit and patients will continue to get all possible assistance and treatment in hospitals.

On this occasion, Patron-in-Chief Dr. Mohibullah Khan administered the oath to the newly elected office bearers, while in the ceremony there was also an interesting mushaira of prominent poets under the leadership of renowned poet and scholar Prof. Dr. Abasin Yousafzai.

