UrduPoint.com

Oath Taking Ceremony Of Elected LB Representatives To Be Held On 20th June

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Oath taking ceremony of elected LB representatives to be held on 20th June

Like other parts of the KP province, the oath-taking ceremony of the second phase of Local Body winning candidates in seven districts of the Hazara division would be held on 20th June 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the KP province, the oath-taking ceremony of the second phase of Local Body winning candidates in seven districts of the Hazara division would be held on 20th June 2022.

According to the notification issued by the KP Election Commissioner the ceremony for the elected representatives in all 17 districts of KP where local body elections were held during the second phase, the oath-taking would take place on Monday, June 20, 2022, while the representatives would be sworn in by their respective Returning Officer (RO).

After taking the oath of the elected representatives of KP the Local Body elections process in the province would be completed where LB elections were held in two phases. During the first phase elections, were held in 18 districts where only one district of the Hazara division Haripur was included.

During the second phase of LB elections which was held in 17 districts of the KP the remaining 7 districts of the Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis have selected their representatives.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur Kohistan June All

Recent Stories

Indian police fire on crowd protesting army recrui ..

Indian police fire on crowd protesting army recruitment plan

58 seconds ago
 Europe lab CERN to halt cooperation with Russia, B ..

Europe lab CERN to halt cooperation with Russia, Belarus

1 minute ago
 PML-N only party to address problems of people, is ..

PML-N only party to address problems of people, issues of country: Salman Khan

7 minutes ago
 Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag ..

Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag on budget document; unfair di ..

7 minutes ago
 Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Cou ..

Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Council of Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 RPO listens 12 cops appeals

RPO listens 12 cops appeals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.