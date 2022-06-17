Oath taking ceremony of elected LB representatives to be held on 20th June

Like other parts of the KP province, the oath-taking ceremony of the second phase of Local Body winning candidates in seven districts of the Hazara division would be held on 20th June 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the KP province, the oath-taking ceremony of the second phase of Local Body winning candidates in seven districts of the Hazara division would be held on 20th June 2022.

According to the notification issued by the KP Election Commissioner the ceremony for the elected representatives in all 17 districts of KP where local body elections were held during the second phase, the oath-taking would take place on Monday, June 20, 2022, while the representatives would be sworn in by their respective Returning Officer (RO).

After taking the oath of the elected representatives of KP the Local Body elections process in the province would be completed where LB elections were held in two phases. During the first phase elections, were held in 18 districts where only one district of the Hazara division Haripur was included.

During the second phase of LB elections which was held in 17 districts of the KP the remaining 7 districts of the Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis have selected their representatives.