Oath-taking Ceremony Of Newly-elected President, Office-bearers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected president and office-bearers of the Chiniot Traders Association was held at Dera Qasi Ali Hassan, in which the entire Sarafa community participated with full enthusiasm.
The special guest of the ceremony was Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri, President of the District Traders Registered Chiniot. The shopkeepers of the Sarafa Bazaar and the newly elected cabinet gave a grand welcome to Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri and all the trader presidents of his city.
Media representatives also attended the oath-taking ceremony.
In his speech, the District President of the Registered Traders Association of Chiniot, Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri, expressed solidarity with the respected shopkeepers of the Sarafa Bazaar and assured his full cooperation and administered the oath to the newly elected president and office-bearers.
After the oath-taking, Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri, District President, Safdar Ali Mann, President of Sarafa Bazaar Association of Asia Chiniot, also issued a notification of affiliation with the District Traders Registered Chiniot.
The organization of traders of Sarafa Bazaar also organized a lavish dinner for all its shopkeepers and all the guests.
