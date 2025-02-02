Open Menu

Oath-taking Ceremony Of Newly-elected President, Office-bearers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected president, office-bearers held

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected president and office-bearers of the Chiniot Traders Association was held at Dera Qasi Ali Hassan, in which the entire Sarafa community participated with full enthusiasm.

The special guest of the ceremony was Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri, President of the District Traders Registered Chiniot. The shopkeepers of the Sarafa Bazaar and the newly elected cabinet gave a grand welcome to Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri and all the trader presidents of his city.

Media representatives also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

In his speech, the District President of the Registered Traders Association of Chiniot, Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri, expressed solidarity with the respected shopkeepers of the Sarafa Bazaar and assured his full cooperation and administered the oath to the newly elected president and office-bearers.

After the oath-taking, Haji Muhammad Jamil Fakhri, District President, Safdar Ali Mann, President of Sarafa Bazaar Association of Asia Chiniot, also issued a notification of affiliation with the District Traders Registered Chiniot.

The organization of traders of Sarafa Bazaar also organized a lavish dinner for all its shopkeepers and all the guests.

Recent Stories

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

41 minutes ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

2 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

3 hours ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

4 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

5 hours ago
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

6 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

15 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan