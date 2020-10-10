UrduPoint.com
Oath-taking Ceremony Of PTI North Punjab Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:54 PM

An oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office bearers from North Punjab (NP) held in Liaquat Bagh here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :An oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office bearers from North Punjab (NP) held in Liaquat Bagh here on Saturday.

PTI's Chief organizer Saifullah Niazi administered oath to the newly appointed party members in the presence of other senior party leaders.

All members pledged to serve the party as per constitution and policies of the party.

Addressing the party workers, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi congratulated the newly members and said the office-bearers would be available for the residents to solve their complaints and address their problems. He said the ensuring justice and serving the people is the foremost responsibility of the PTI as enshrined in its manifesto.

He said those who committed corruption could not escape from punishment. Nobody is above the law, he said. "Prime Minister Imran Khan always speaks the truth and stands for righteousness. There will be no compromise on rule of law and the constitution", he said.

We all are standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and will foil all conspiracies against him, Sadaqat said.

Other Party leaders said that Imran Khan will not hesitate to take even extreme step to purge the country of the menace of corruption because transparent accountability is inevitable to pull the country out of crisis and put it on the path to progress and prosperity.

