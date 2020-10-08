Oath-taking ceremony of PTI North Punjab on Oct 10

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :An oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office bearers from North Punjab (NP) will be held on October 10 at Laiqat Bagh Rawalpindi.

According to details, Chief Organiser PTI Pakistan Saifullah Khan Naizi would administer the oath of the newly appointed members from all the districts of North Punjab on October 10.

Vice President PTI Rawalpindi district Mian Imran Hayat told APP that workers across the NP would participate in the meeting and would renew the pledge to serve the party as per policies of the party.