UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oath-taking Ceremony Of PTI North Punjab On Oct 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

Oath-taking ceremony of PTI North Punjab on Oct 10

An oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office bearers from North Punjab (NP) will be held on October 10 at Laiqat Bagh Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :An oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office bearers from North Punjab (NP) will be held on October 10 at Laiqat Bagh Rawalpindi.

According to details, Chief Organiser PTI Pakistan Saifullah Khan Naizi would administer the oath of the newly appointed members from all the districts of North Punjab on October 10.

Vice President PTI Rawalpindi district Mian Imran Hayat told APP that workers across the NP would participate in the meeting and would renew the pledge to serve the party as per policies of the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Rawalpindi Bagh October All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

3 minutes ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

3 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.