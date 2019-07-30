Oath-taking ceremony of PTI office bearers from Gilgit-Baltistan held

An oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office bearers from Gilgit-Baltistan held on Tuesday here at the party's central secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :An oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) office bearers from Gilgit-Baltistan held on Tuesday here at the party's central secretariat.

According to a press release issued, Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee administered oath of the newly appointed members of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan.

The members included President PTI GB Syed Jafar Shah, Senior Vice-President Shah Nasir, Vice President Amjad Zaidi, General Secretary Fatahullah Khan, Additional General Secretary Taqi Akhunzada, Deputy General Secretaries Sabir Hussain and Noshad Alam and Secretary Finance Ajmal Hussain.

All members pledged to serve the party as per constitution and policies of the party.